Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Brown's avatar
Ellen Brown
10hEdited

Trump has never read the Constitution. And if he did, he would argue nothing in it prevents him from doing whatever he wants. Just ask the Supreme Court. Mass shootings happen at the intersection of mental illness and gun purchases. It’s always tragic and puzzling that lawmakers have the ability to lessen the occurrence of these tragedies, but lack the courage. Sadly, we now have an Administration filled with exactly the wrong people to address this at precisely the time we need action most. The Parkland shooting happened during Trump’s first term and he had the opportunity then to make a positive impact. His Narcissistic Personality Disorder is detrimental to all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Mrs. Dogood's avatar
Mrs. Dogood
10h

The GOP has been embracing these Christian fundamentalists since Reagan and full embrace with George H W Bush who understood he needed their votes to get re-elected. I remember because this was when I left the GOP. The hate and cruelty wrapped in gold embossed Bibles is flagrant hypocrisy. Thanks Adam for your summary as this is very dangerous movement in US politics that continues to grow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
201 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture