The President is resisting the release of federal files related to sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. His loyal cult demanded transparency. He promised he’d deliver. But when the moment of truth arrived, he balked. Now, the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is in an uproar.

“Cover-up!” they cry.

“Why is he stonewalling?” they ask.

The answer isn’t complicated: Donald Trump has been a sexual predator and creep for decades—and his name is almost certainly in those files.

These documents detail Epstein’s sex crimes and his suspicious prison suicide, which many MAGA supporters believe was a hit ordered by powerful people desperate to bury their ties to him. Epstein’s known associates include Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew. For years, MAGA followers believed the Biden administration helped hide the evidence. They expected Trump to blow the case wide open—and now feel deeply betrayed.

It’s worth a quick review. Epstein, who died by hanging in federal custody in 2019, styled himself as an investment advisor to the elite. He hosted lavish parties with guests like Clinton, Gates, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and even Stephen Hawking. Behind the glamour, he was a predator—recruiting very young and underage girls for “massages.” He was convicted of child prostitution in 2008 and accused of similar crimes again in 2019.

And yes—Trump’s name has been linked to Epstein for decades.

Whatever MAGA says about the others, Trump is on record. Flight logs show him on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” jet. Police found message pads with Trump’s name on them, showing he called Epstein multiple times. Publicly, they were friendly—posing for photos, attending the same parties. According to one account, Trump once arranged for 28 young women to perform in a “calendar girl” contest for an audience of two: himself and Epstein.

Trump himself said in 2002:

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy… He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do—and many of them are on the younger side.”

But it doesn’t stop with Epstein. Trump’s own record with women is appalling. Dozens have accused him of groping, unwanted kisses, and worse. Writer E. Jean Carroll successfully sued him for sexual abuse and won $5 million. Beauty pageant contestants, a campaign aide, a fellow airline passenger, even a contestant on The Apprentice—all told similar stories.

Then there’s the infamous Access Hollywood tape, where Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women because, in his words,

“When you’re a star, they let you do it… Grab them by the pussy.”

He even joked on national TV that he’d date his own daughter Ivanka if she weren’t his child—calling her “very voluptuous” on the Howard Stern show and claiming she hadn’t had breast implants.

Ivanka was 24 when he said that.

She was 9 when he dragged her mother into a sex scandal after an affair with Marla Maples, a bikini model he later married (and divorced).

In 2006, shortly after his son Barron was born, Trump allegedly had sex with adult film actress Stormy Daniels—and later began a 10-month affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both women were paid hush money ahead of his 2016 campaign. And let’s not forget that during that race, Trump viciously attacked Hillary Clinton over her husband’s affairs.

This isn’t even the full list. There’s Trump’s Studio 54 escapades—where he gleefully described watching public sex—and Ivana’s withdrawn accusation that he raped her.

The bottom line?

Donald Trump is exactly the kind of man who would party with Jeffrey Epstein.

And that’s probably why those files remain sealed.

I’d be shocked if his name isn’t all over them.

