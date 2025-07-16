Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Pauli's avatar
Laura Pauli
4h

thanks for this breakdown! now PLS RUN FOR PRESIDENT! 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ellen Brown's avatar
Ellen Brown
4h

When MAGA is faced with what the rest of us have always known, then will his cult dissolve? Probably not. Our President is a criminal who should have gone to prison years ago. Yes Adam, he is a sexual predator.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
97 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture