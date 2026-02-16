Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
15h

This cuts to the core: when your narrative requires believing that the person promising to expose evil stands outside it, and then evidence emerges that he was central to it, you face a choice.

Adjust to reality, or defend the narrative regardless of facts.

The Epstein files test whether accountability is actually the goal, or whether it was always just tribalism wearing moral language.

Justice that only functions against opponents isn’t justice. It’s selective outrage calibrated to protect power.

The victims were real. Their suffering doesn’t change based on whose name appears in the documents.

Admitting you believed a savior story that turned out to be false isn’t weakness. It’s the beginning of integrity. But every day spent postponing that admission deepens the cynicism and erodes whatever trust remains.

Truth either stands on its own, or it doesn’t exist at all.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

Reply
Share
10 replies
Cherry Molinari's avatar
Cherry Molinari
15h

Simply perfect. Well written, well-edited, with not a word out of place. Thank you for so clearly and concisely explaining what is going on - and in a way that, hopefully, those with sincere hearts will be able to receive. This needs to be posted and re -posted everywhere. THANK YOU!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
117 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture