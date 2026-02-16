(At the bottom I am adding an additional explainer video. FYI these are the kinds of videos I usually add for paid subscribers as an added discussion benefit, but in this case I think the additional explainer is important.)

For years, a significant portion of the Trump political movement rested on a belief that felt larger than politics. It held that somewhere inside the sealed world of the Epstein files lay proof that powerful men had been protected — shielded not merely by lawyers, but by institutions themselves. On its face, that suspicion was understandable. The Epstein case never behaved like a normal criminal case. Plea deals appeared unusually favorable. Associates seemed to avoid scrutiny. The wealth and social standing surrounding him gave the impression that accountability missed certain people.

People were right to feel unsettled. In a healthy society, justice should not depend on status. The outrage began there — and at that point, it was not partisan. It was moral.

But movements rarely stay in their original form. Over time, the suspicion hardened into a specific conclusion: the protection must belong to one political tribe. It must be Democrats, liberal elites, cultural enemies. And into that narrative stepped Donald Trump, not simply as a candidate promising reform, but as the figure destined to reveal hidden corruption. For many followers, he was not merely a politician who might expose wrongdoing. He was chosen to do it.

Let’s attempt to understand this with empathy rather than mockery. Millions of sincere Americans hold deep religious convictions about good and evil, moral decline, and the idea that history moves toward moments of revelation. Christianity contains warnings about deception and promises that hidden wrongdoing will ultimately come into the light. None of that is fringe. None of it is irrational.

The difficulty begins when human beings attempt to map ancient prophetic language directly onto current events. Scripture cautions against certainty about timing. The Bible oft states that no person knows the day or the hour. Across centuries, believers have tried to see their own generation as the decisive one — to place current figures in ancient prophecies or stories. Every era has done this. Every era has been convinced history was reaching its climax. And every era has eventually had to confront the fact that human interpretation is unreliable.

Yet in the years surrounding 2016, a modern version of that pattern gained some traction. A Messianic rabbi and author, Jonathan Cahn, wrote widely read books that framed contemporary political events through biblical parallels. In one of his bestselling works, The Paradigm, he pointed to the Old Testament story of King Cyrus — a pagan ruler used by God to allow the Jewish people to return from exile — as an archetype for Donald Trump. The point was not that Trump was virtuous. It was that virtue was unnecessary. God, in this telling, often uses deeply flawed individuals to accomplish His purposes.

Placed into the political environment of the time, the idea resonated. Many Americans believed Washington was corrupt. Many believed institutions had stopped listening. A disruptive outsider who promised exposure felt like a corrective force. The theory provided a framework: even if the man himself was imperfect, he might still be the instrument through which wrongdoing would be revealed.

But reality complicated the theory. As Trump’s conduct became clearer — the dishonesty, the cruelty, the open self-interest — the explanation had to evolve. Instead of discrediting the narrative, the behavior reinforced it. The worse he appeared, the stronger the proof that he must be serving a higher purpose despite himself. Improbability became validation.

Over time, the shift went further. If God was using this man, perhaps his flaws were being misinterpreted. Criticism became persecution. Accountability became attack. The figure once defended as a necessary instrument slowly became, in the minds of many followers, personally righteous. What began as reluctant acceptance transformed into admiration.

This evolution shaped expectations surrounding Epstein. If Trump stood on the side of moral exposure, then the scandal would inevitably implicate his opponents and vindicate him. The files were no longer simply evidence in a criminal case. They became a coming revelation in a drama — proof that evil had been concentrated elsewhere and that a chosen figure would bring it to light.

But facts rarely cooperate with stories built in advance. As details have surfaced over time, they have not aligned neatly with the anticipated script. The discomfort now appearing in parts of that community is real and human. It is the experience of holding two competing convictions: a genuine desire for justice, and a growing awareness that the person expected to deliver it may not stand outside the wrongdoing.

Beliefs built over years cannot be undone in a moment. They were never purely political positions. They were explanations for chaos, frameworks for understanding a world that felt unstable and morally inverted. Letting go of them requires more than presenting new information. It requires grieving the collapse of a narrative that once gave clarity.

The Epstein revelations matter precisely because they test sincerity. If accountability is the goal, it cannot depend on whose name appears. The victims were real. The abuse was real. Their suffering does not become less horrific depending on the political affiliation of those responsible. Justice that only functions against opponents is not justice; it is tribalism wearing moral language.

There remains an opportunity for honesty. But it will not exist indefinitely. Societies that delay accountability to preserve identity eventually lose truth and trust. The question now is not whether people were foolish to believe a story. Many stories have comforted societies during uncertain times. The question is whether individuals are willing to adjust when reality refuses to conform.

Admitting error feels like surrender, but it is actually the beginning of integrity. The courage required is not the courage to defend a side. It is the courage to apply the same moral standard everywhere — even when it implicates someone once trusted. The alternative is a permanent state of selective outrage, where wrongdoing is condemned only when convenient and ignored when costly.

Time narrows choices. Every year spent postponing accountability deepens cynicism and erodes faith not only in institutions but in each other. If justice is to mean anything, it must exist independent of loyalty. Holding evil to account cannot depend on whether doing so is comfortable.

The path forward does not require abandoning faith or moral conviction. It requires returning to them — to the idea that truth stands on its own, that no human figure is beyond scrutiny, and that integrity sometimes begins with the simple, difficult admission: we wanted this story to be true, but it was not.

Only from that point can trust begin to rebuild.

