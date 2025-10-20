Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary R Brickner's avatar
Gary R Brickner
10h

The answer is obvious, soft secession. The blue states should escrow federal taxes equal to the amount Trump is withholding from Congressionally approved funding until he releases it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Terry Westby's avatar
Terry Westby
10h

No taxation without representation. The Blue states need to band together and hold federal taxes in receivership or some other instrument to deny funding to a government that shits on us. We need to define ourselves and show who they are by their own words and deeds. We need intel on the movements of the administration and its supporters and writers that can craft factual, hard-hitting truthful statements about who and what they are that can be repeated across all types of media. 7 million people showed up for the rally they and many more that could not attend but honked in support posting and writing letters to editors can "flood the zone". They must be put in a defensive posture and knocked out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
84 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture