Let’s get the ugly stuff over right away. In the hours after mega-star director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed in their Los Angeles home, Donald Trump took to social media to say:

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood.Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passedaway, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS, He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J.Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

It was perhaps the most cruel -- I’d even go so far as to say evil -- post Trump has ever written. Dashed off as authorities were zeroing in on the Reiner’s son as the suspected murderer, these remarks illustrate the extreme narcissism of a man who puts himself at the center of virtually every big event. The post’s bizarre and self-indulgent ending -- “rest in peace!” -- did nothing to mitigate the insanity of his message

Reiner was unapologetically liberal and critical of Donald Trump. During the President’s first term he said Trump was “mentally unfit” and he warned that the country under Trump could “slip into fascism.” Such comments, and Reiner’s support for an investigation into Trump’s ties with Russia, did not make him radically different from other critics. Meanwhile, he proved his own decency when he condemned the killing of conservative provocateur Charlie Kirk and praised his widow Erika.

Beyond politics, Reiner was beloved in Hollywood, and many of his films, including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men, were big hits. As an actor, he won two Emmys for his work in the groundbreaking series All in the Family. Upon their deaths, the Reiners were subject to an outpouring of shock and affection. Typical was director Paul Feig’s statement that “Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely, lovely person.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s terrible post sparked outrage among his supporters,

Marjorie Talore Greene, (R-Georgia) posted a screen shot of Trump’s remarks above her own: “Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak, Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy, especially when it ends in murder.”

Actor James Woods, one of the few Hollywood stars who have supported Trump, couldn’t resist saying, “When people say horrible things about Rob right now, I find it, quite frankly, infuriating and distasteful…Because you disagree with people doesn’t mean that you have to hate people.”

Representative Stephanie Bice (R-Ok.), a big Trump supporter, also reposted the President’s remarks and commented, “A father and mother were murdered at the hands of their troubled son. We should be lifting the family up in prayer, not making this about politics. ”

I could go on, but you get the idea. Trump world is reacting very negatively. But though he obviously went too far, the man in the Oval Office is doubling down. As the criticism piled up, he told the press Reiner was “…very bad for our country” and “I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned.“

With his inhumane comments, the President proved himself to be nothing more than a brutal, self-centered, and immoral creature. But, we already know this.

We just CANNOT become numb to his insanity… we must maintain our outrage lest we become void of emotions ourselves. A brighter day is coming when we will shake our head that a man like this ever held power.

