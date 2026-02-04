Yesterday, I posted a video FOUND HERE after I learned of Donald’s attempt to accelerate the DOJs prosecution of his opponents. This is an article I wrote based on that video.

He Wants to Weaponize the DOJ Because He Knows History Is Coming for Him

Donald Trump wants you to believe he’s the victim.

Again.

This time, the excuse is that the Department of Justice has somehow been “weaponized” against him and that a shadowy effort exists to target his “enemies.” According to the latest reporting, his allies are now openly talking about meeting daily to figure out how to retaliate against the people Trump believes wronged him.

So let me be very clear: I am not intimidated by Donald Trump. Not remotely. I’m not worried. I’m not scared. And I’m certainly not backing down. Because I know exactly what I’ve done. I upheld the Constitution of the United States. I told the truth. And I know—without a shred of doubt—that history will not be kind to Donald Trump. In fact, I believe his name will eventually be shorthand for disgrace, the way “Benedict Arnold” became synonymous with betrayal. Not because of politics. Because of facts.

Trump’s obsession with revenge is not strength. It’s panic. He knows how he will be remembered. He knows the record is set. He knows January 6 will define him. And he cannot tolerate that reality.

Let’s talk about why. Donald Trump should have gone to jail for at least two things: his criminal handling of classified documents and his attempt to overthrow the government of the United States.

The classified documents case alone was open and shut. The Department of Justice and the FBI spent over a year politely asking Trump to return documents he had no legal right to possess. They gave him every opportunity to comply. He refused. He lied. He obstructed. He even claimed that merely “thinking” about declassification magically made it so—something that is laughably false and legally absurd.

So eventually, law enforcement did what it had to do: they executed a lawful search warrant and found classified materials in his bathroom. A bathroom. That is not persecution. That is accountability delayed far too long.

And then there’s January 6. We all saw it. With our own eyes. A sitting president attempted to overturn an election he lost. He pressured state officials. He leaned on the Justice Department. He targeted his own vice president. And when all of that failed, he summoned a mob and sent it to the Capitol. Anyone still pretending this didn’t happen—or blaming the FBI, Antifa, or some other conspiracy—has exited reality altogether. If you believe that nonsense, you probably also believe the earth is flat and the moon landing was fake.

Trump is furious because he was exposed as what he is: a loser. He lost in 2020, and he knows history will record that fact forever. For a deep narcissist, that is unbearable. It explains everything that followed—and everything that’s happening now.

What’s especially rich is the hypocrisy. When I served on the January 6 Committee, Republicans constantly told us it was “time to move on” and “look to the future.” Now those same people are obsessed with the past—because Trump demands it. Memory is acceptable only when it serves him.

That’s why this new fixation on “weaponizing” the DOJ matters. Trump doesn’t want justice. He wants a personal cudgel. He wants the Justice Department to function as his private enforcement arm. That is not how a democracy works. The role of the DOJ is not to serve Donald Trump. It is to uphold the law. And when Trump is no longer in office, those who violated the Constitution should be held accountable. Not because of who they opposed politically—but because of what they did.

If anyone still wants to argue the DOJ was “weaponized” under Biden, here’s a simple question: why did it take more than a year after the January 6 Committee began its work for the DOJ to seriously investigate Trump? If anything, they waited too long—paralyzed by fear of appearing political. That restraint may have cost the country dearly.

And while Trump plays the victim, his corruption continues in broad daylight. A UAE sheikh buys nearly half of Trump’s company for $500 million—no control, just cash. Shortly thereafter, the UAE gains access to advanced U.S. computer chips we were trying to keep away from China. China gets them too. Trump receives a $400 million jet from Qatar, and American taxpayers are expected to spend a billion dollars upgrading it—only for Trump to take it with him when he leaves office.

His sons trail behind him on overseas trips, and suddenly Trump hotels appear after the plane leaves. This isn’t subtle corruption. It’s brazen. It’s shameless. Most corrupt leaders wait until they leave office to cash in. Trump does it right in front of everyone.

And yet he still has the audacity to ask working Americans—many on fixed incomes—for $5 or $10 a day, convincing them they’re “saving the country” while he lines his pockets. That is the grift. That is the lie. That is the legacy.

Donald Trump is not a strongman. He is a crybaby with power. The most powerful man in the world who somehow believes he is the victim of everything. Either he is the whiniest victim in modern history—or he is the most incompetent holder of power imaginable. It can’t be both.

He will not intimidate me. He will not intimidate others who tell the truth. And the more he threatens, the clearer it becomes that he knows what’s coming. Time is undefeated. History is unforgiving. And the truth has a way of outlasting even the loudest, angriest men.

Donald Trump knows this. That’s why he’s so afraid. And that’s why he’s lashing out.

Bring it on.

