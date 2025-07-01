Adam Kinzinger

Michelle Jordan
7h

Where does all this stupidity come from? Fear of facing a primary opponent? Anyone who would vote to devastate millions of people in order to keep a job is far too pitiful and sick to be in office anyway. People who lose their much-needed benefits will be driven to vote even if they normally don't and all those fools will lose their jobs anyway. And we must all do everything we can to see that happen.

Macman
7h

We can only hope that this BBB will cost the GOP everything that they are taking away from the rest of us.

One thing that they can’t take away is our voices and we must make them heard.

Now the House gets another whack at making this Big Beautiful Bill into a Big Bilious Bill.

