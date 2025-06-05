Donald Trump is furious. What’s bugging him? Simple: powerful people he thought he owned are rebelling.

The prime example is his fraying relationship with Elon Musk—the world’s richest man and, until recently, Trump’s “First Buddy.” Musk was once treated like royalty in MAGA-land. Trump appointed him to lead the sham Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was really just a budget-slashing propaganda machine. Trump gushed that Musk was “really smart” and “a visionary,” while Musk returned the favor with a surreal level of sycophancy, once declaring, “I love the President… not once have I seen him do something that is mean, or cruel, or wrong.” (Author’s note: LOL)

That was February. Fast forward to today and Musk has walked away from DOGE with his brand in tatters. The fake cuts, the PR stunts, the aviation safety disasters—Musk’s approval rating plummeted and became a political liability. Then, like a jilted tech bro, Musk turned on Trump publicly. He blasted Trump’s central legislative initiative—the absurdly named One, Big, Beautiful, Bill—as “a disgusting abomination.” He attacked its bloated $2.4 trillion price tag, mocked the pork handouts to loyalist lawmakers, and called on voters to unseat the very Republicans Trump needs to maintain power, and of course the same Republicans that begged Musk for attention.

And Trump? Normally eager to hit back hard, he’s gone uncharacteristically quiet. That silence says everything. Musk’s influence is real. He bankrolled parts of Trump’s campaign, he’s idolized by millions of right-leaning voters, and he still controls key media and tech levers. Trump may rage behind closed doors, but publicly, he’s biting his tongue. Because Musk has power—and Trump can’t stand when power isn’t his.

(As an aside, here’s where Democrats should be smart—but they’re not.)

Instead of seizing the moment and defining Musk as a cautionary tale of tech-billionaire hubris and political chaos, some Democrats are floating the idea of cozying up to him. Yes, seriously. Instead of holding Musk accountable or painting him as the erratic, MAGA-adjacent force he is, they’re dangling outreach and soft-pedaled praise. Why? Because Musk is mad at Trump—and apparently, that’s enough for some Democrats to forget everything else. That’s not strategy. That’s political malpractice. The guy is fuming because the budget didn’t go far enough. He’s not a partner. He’s a foil. And Democrats refusing to see that proves just how clueless they are about the stakes of this moment.

Meanwhile, Trump’s list of “disloyals” keeps growing. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett—his own nominee—has committed the cardinal sin of thinking for herself. Trump has reportedly fumed about her being “weak” and a “disappointment” because she hasn’t rubber-stamped his every wish. MAGA influencers have even gone so far as to call her “evil” and “a disgrace.” The irony? Barrett’s doing what conservatives always claimed to want: applying her view of the Constitution, independent of politics. But independence is the one thing Trump can’t forgive.

Then there’s Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair Trump himself picked—now branded “a FOOL” and “a major loser.” Why? Because Powell won’t slash interest rates to juice the economy. Powell, ever the adult in the room, reminded Trump after their latest meeting that the Fed’s job isn’t political flattery—it’s managing inflation and unemployment. That sent Trump into another tantrum.

And overseas, Trump’s strongest man-crush—Vladimir Putin—is refusing to play along. Trump spent years fawning over Putin, promising to end the war in Ukraine “on day one.” But Putin isn’t interested in peace. He’s interested in land, submission, and power. He’s escalated attacks, killed civilians, and rejected Trump’s overtures. Trump recently whined on social media, “Something has happened to him… he has gone absolutely crazy.” No, Donald—Putin hasn’t changed. He’s just not taking orders.

Across the board, the story is the same: from Musk, to Barrett, to Powell, to Putin—Trump is surrounded by people he once thought he controlled. And now that they’re acting with independence, he doesn’t know what to do.

He’s not a strongman. He’s not even a leader. He’s a man throwing a tantrum because the world won’t revolve around him. And in each case, these individuals—whether misguided or not—are proving one thing: they have agency. Trump, meanwhile, just has rage.

He doesn’t appreciate institutions. He doesn’t value expertise. And he certainly doesn’t respect independence. What he wants—what he’s always wanted—is loyalty, submission, and applause.

So when he’s confronted with resistance from his own allies, he calls them names. “Loser.” “Weak.” “Crazy.” And the irony? Those words—intended for everyone else—fit Donald Trump better than anyone.

Because in the end, he is the fool who doesn’t have a clue.

Share