Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mike mcaleese's avatar
mike mcaleese
2h

Thank you Adam for your continued leadership and truth telling

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Camille Wilson's avatar
Camille Wilson
2h

Life in America is getting scarier and scarier with Trump’s regime/administration!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture