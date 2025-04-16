Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan Bailey's avatar
Joan Bailey
Apr 16

Adam, for those of us who have seen the orange man-baby for who he really is over the last 10+ years, these childish, idiotic temper tantrums are not a surprise. He is a two year old “mob” boss who believes he is above the law, above every person in the earth and even above God himself. I’m praying he’ll get his due very soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Pete Martinez's avatar
Pete Martinez
Apr 16

But for heck’s sake, Adam, what more can one expect?

Trump’s a sociopath. A serial liar.

One who is extremely arrogant and self-centred, thinking only of himself.

One who disregards the feelings and needs of others. Devoid of empathy.

A man who manipulates, uses, and exploits others for personal gain or pleasure.

One who has an overwhelming greed for power.

A man intent upon exacting revenge against those who dare to criticise him.

A man who lacks conscience, regret or remorse for his actions.

One who is cruel and takes pleasure in the pain of others.

A man who suffers from paranoia and mistrust of others.

C’mon folks. It’s not rocket science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
191 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture