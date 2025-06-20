Note: at the bottom I am again recording me reading the article for those interested. After this article it will become a feature for paid members only.

Right now, Donald seems to be leaning against joining the Israelis in a strike on Tehran’s nuclear weapons complex, after seeming to be for it, after having been against it. But true to form, he’s keeping his options open while the MAGA movement freaks out over the possibility.

That freakout? Trump planted the seeds for it years ago. He promised his base an isolationist foreign policy and, during his presidency, followed through with what he branded the “America First” agenda. He repeatedly called NATO—the backbone of Western deterrence—“obsolete,” and he made clear he wanted to sharply scale back America’s role in global alliances. He suspended aid to Ukraine as it fought off Russian invaders and slapped tariffs on allies while cozying up to dictators.

His base cheered. But the truth is, America First was always foolish. As 80 years of history proves, the U.S. has been the essential force for global stability and freedom. Our alliances have served us well—strategically, economically, and morally. In a dangerous world, U.S. leadership has kept trade flowing, conflict contained, and our homeland more secure. We created the architecture for the post WW2 order not because we’re particularly kind, but because it benefits us. And we happen to promote a form of governance that is best for the world. After all the great manufacturing revolution in the 50’s was a result of the worlds manufacturing being wiped off the map in a war, and we were positioned to fill that gap. World involvement has direct benefits.

Trump was always going to be tested by a crisis like this—no president escapes that. The Middle East is volatile on a good day, and Israel’s security has been a cornerstone of U.S. policy for decades. Since its founding, we’ve provided Israel with over $310 billion in military and economic aid. And with Iran inching closer to nuclear capability, a hands-off foreign policy is no longer just naive—it’s dangerous.

But now, Trump finds himself caught in a civil war inside MAGA. On one side are the anti-interventionists—Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Marjorie Taylor Greene—demanding he keep his promise of disengagement. These folks make Neville Chamberlain look reasonable, at least he cared about the world. These folks would giggle if it burned down. On the other are interventionist Republicans like Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Mike Rounds, and John Kennedy, all sounding the alarm about Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Graham summed it up bluntly: “Either you want [Iran] to have a nuclear weapon, or you do not.”

The rift blew wide open when Carlson interviewed Cruz, accusing him of parroting talking points from pro-Israel lobby AIPAC and suggesting he didn’t really understand the region. Cruz fired back, implying Carlson’s views bordered on anti-Semitism (they do). Carlson, visibly angry, snapped: “That does not make me an anti-Semite, and shame on you for suggesting it. And I mean that.”

That exchange crystallized the crisis within MAGA. Steve Bannon warned that if Trump intervenes, he could “blow up the coalition” that fuels his grip on the Republican Party—and tank his domestic agenda in the process. (side note: maybe THATS worth it? Just kidding of course)

Trump’s advisers are reportedly rattled. They see a tough choice between helping Israel and holding onto MAGA. But they’re missing something important: Trump could make the case for a strong U.S. stance to his base. He has the platform and the sway. He could lead.

But let’s be honest—he won’t. He’s too insecure, too self-absorbed, and too afraid of upsetting the crowd he built. This isn’t a man of principle or vision. It’s a man who stares at the polls, stokes division, and then hides behind his own followers when things get hard.

When history calls, real leaders answer.

Trump checks to see who’s watching.

