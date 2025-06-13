As federal agents wrestled U.S. Senator Alex Padilla to the floor of a federal office, America may have lurched one step closer to fascism. The agents went after him as he shouted questions during a press conference held in Los Angeles by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Though not arrested, Padilla was handcuffed and detained while Noem continued taking questions from reporters.

The administration downplayed the incident, but video and still images tell a different story—one that’s disturbingly familiar to anyone who understands the playbook of authoritarian regimes. Dictators always target their political opponents with intimidation and violence. They lie about what they’re doing. And they always blame the victims.

In this case, Padilla—a Democrat—had the audacity to question Noem about recent mass arrests carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeting immigrants without legal status. Those ICE sweeps in Los Angeles triggered street protests and scattered violence. President Trump used the unrest as a pretext to escalate the situation, deploying military forces and stoking fear. That set the stage for what happened at the press conference.

Although many are rightly cautious about comparing Trump to fascists like Adolf Hitler or Benito Mussolini, we shouldn’t hesitate to acknowledge when he mirrors their tactics. In their early years, both men targeted dissenting political leaders—eventually jailing thousands and outlawing opposition parties. The same authoritarian playbook is being used today in Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea.

Throughout history, crackdowns like these have always been justified as efforts to stop extremists or protect national security. The Trump White House followed that pattern, falsely claiming that Padilla failed to identify himself as a senator and lunged at Noem. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson—one of Trump’s most loyal allies—called for Padilla to be censured for what he described as “wildly inappropriate” behavior, even saying he should be “tarred and feathered.”

As Johnson made his remarks on Capitol Hill, workers were finishing installation of 18 miles of security fencing along the route for a massive military parade set for Saturday—officially to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary, but coinciding with Trump’s birthday. He’ll preside over it from a reviewing stand in front of the White House.

Such military spectacles are rare in the United States, but they’re routine in places like Russia and North Korea, where they’re designed to project strength and intimidate dissent. Previous American presidents saw no need for them. But Trump, ever insecure, demanded one. What was originally planned as a modest show of 300 troops was expanded to 6,000 personnel, 140 military vehicles—including tanks, troop carriers, and missile launchers—and 50 aircraft. The estimated cost: up to $45 million.

Officials expect around 200,000 people to attend the parade in Washington. On the same day, the “No Kings” movement plans to hold more than 1,800 anti-Trump protests nationwide. Speaking about the demonstrations, Trump conflated opposition to him with hatred of the country, warning that any violence would be met with “very heavy force.”

Troop deployments. A grandiose parade. The assault on Padilla. Trump equating himself with the state. These are hallmarks of authoritarianism. But perhaps the most chilling moment came last week when Trump was asked whether the federal government should arrest California Governor Gavin Newsom over his opposition to the crackdown in Los Angeles. His response: “I’d do it…I think it’s great.” Lower-level officials later walked the statement back, saying no such arrest would occur—but the threat still hangs in the air.

So if you catch a glimpse of that parade, remember what it’s really capping off: a week in which Trump showed us, with stunning clarity, exactly who he is.

Share