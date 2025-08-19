Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Sommer's avatar
Susan Sommer
5h

Thank you, Adam. I am printing this out to keep with other articles of great meaning. I take them with me when I travel. I read them aloud to people who need to hear them.

May our constitutional republic survive. May our country have a new birth of freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Roger W Waak's avatar
Roger W Waak
5h

“Memory Makers” by Jade McGlynn offers an interesting comparison of what Putin has done in Russia to what Trump is doing in the US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
92 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture