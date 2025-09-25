I’m in DC today. After the paywall is a video discussing more. Have a great day!

Donald Trump’s words are not harmless bluster. They shape the national mood and, too often, the behavior of those listening. The danger of that rhetoric became starkly clear again with the last two politically charged shootings, including the attack on an ICE facility in Dallas yesterday. Instead of urging patience or unity, prominent voices on the right quickly blamed “the left,” painting millions of Americans as complicit. This is more than cynical politics—it is reckless and destructive.

A president’s job is not to pour gasoline on a fire. From Washington to Lincoln, from FDR to Reagan, presidents have generally recognized their unique power to calm the country when passions run hot. Even when they were deeply partisan, they understood the office carries an unwritten duty to keep violence from escalating. Trump is the first modern president who openly rejects that responsibility. He thrives on the spectacle of grievance, fueling division with each rally chant and social media post.

Presidents set the character of the nation. Their example filters down to every conversation at the dinner table, every argument on social media, every headline. When the person in that role speaks of enemies, retribution, and violence, it gives implicit permission to treat political opponents as targets. That climate of permission is not theoretical—we see its consequences in shattered lives and families grieving for loved ones lost to political violence.

If Donald Trump will not meet this basic standard of leadership, others must. Politicians of every party should refuse to feed a narrative that demonizes fellow Americans. They must make it clear that disagreement is not war, and that violence has no place in our politics. They should call for calm and back those words with action, even when it is politically inconvenient. Anything less is a dangerous abdication of responsibility.

The path ahead is still ours to choose. We can break this cycle by demanding that our leaders speak carefully and act responsibly. The alternative is to let recklessness become the new norm—and that will leave America far worse off than we can yet imagine.

Share