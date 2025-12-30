Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrell Smith's avatar
Darrell Smith
2h

Khrushchev promised that Russia would conquer America from within. Putin is sore over the fall of the Soviet "Union" and wants to rebuild it so he can be remembered as a hero of Russian history. Unfortunately for the Ukraine and all of Eastern Europe, this bodes poorly for them.

I had to live through most of the Cold War and am familiar with the conditions in the nations that were part of the "Union". The border guards were not there to keep people out but to keep residents from escaping.

Trump evidently wants to reduce America to a "Soviet State" where the people barely survive and the secret police "disappear" all who complain.

Me and over 100 million other people refuse to accept that or to be part of the "Soviet Union". We all hope that both Putin and Trump pay for their crimes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Derebey's avatar
Steven Derebey
2h

Thanks for the “Hope” Adam! Every day just seems like another assault on decency, common sense, and democracy. But hopefully there is light at the end of this dark tunnel!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture