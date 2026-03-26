Two Friends, Three Crises, and One Very Important War Movie Debate

Some conversations you have because they’re important. Some you have because they’re fun. And every once in a while, you get lucky and it’s both — and you just have a good time!

That’s every conversation I have with S.E. Cupp. (follow her SE Cupp)

For the uninitiated: S.E. is a nationally syndicated columnist, TV commentator, author, and podcaster Wikipedia who’s basically been everywhere in political media. Cornell-educated, she co-hosted The Cycle on MSNBC, co-hosted Crossfire on CNN alongside Newt Gingrich and Van Jones, and hosted her own show, SE Cupp Unfiltered. Wikipedia She’s consulted on Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom and Apple TV’s The Morning Show, and has made cameos on House of Cards and Saturday Night Live. Detroit Regional Chamber She describes herself as a practical conservative with an independent streak — which is a polite way of saying she’ll tell anyone they’re wrong, regardless of party affiliation. It’s one of the many reasons I like her. She was one of the first, and loudest, GOP voices supporting gay marriage.

We got into some genuinely heavy stuff: the war in Iran, the chaos at airports following the government shutdown, and the growing list of corruption concerns swirling around the Trump administration. We didn’t solve any of it, but we gave it our best shot. And then — because we earned it — we wrapped up with a totally serious, deeply journalistic debate about our favorite war movies. Priorities.

Pull up a chair. It gets real, and then it gets fun.

Question for the comments: Should this be a regular thing?

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