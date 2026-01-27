Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Johan
8h

Adam, you’re documenting the assault on the First Amendment comprehensively.

But here’s what matters: Trump isn’t trampling rights because he doesn’t understand the Founders. He’s trampling them because he knows institutions won’t stop him.

FCC threats, DOJ raids on journalists, students arrested for speech, ICE killing protesters on camera. The regime isn’t worried about constitutional violations. They’re counting on the gap between when they act and when courts rule (if they rule).

The Founders made free speech a bedrock right so citizens would recognize tyrants. We recognize him. The question is what happens when recognition doesn’t stop tyranny because the institutions designed to constrain it won’t or can’t.

Minneapolis forced tactical retreat not because courts vindicated First Amendment rights, but because 50,000 people made continuing too expensive. That’s the lesson: constitutional rights exist when enforced by people willing to impose costs for violations, not when written on paper.

Thank you for this.

Johan

Danny Hemphill
8h

Reforming the U.S. Supreme Court must be the first action the democrats take when they retake the house, senate and White House in 2028. Otherwise, the Republicans will use the Roberts court to block real reform in many areas of government where it is sorely needed.

