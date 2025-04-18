For over three years, Ukraine has defied every expectation, every prediction of collapse, and every assumption of weakness. The same experts who once said Kyiv would fall in 72 hours are now stunned by a Ukrainian military that has not only survived but is winning — without a navy, it has turned the Black Sea into a graveyard for Russia’s so-called fleet. Ukrainian ingenuity, courage, and resilience have done what few thought possible: they've held the line against a nuclear-armed aggressor. Russia, with all its manpower and machinery, is being bled dry.

This isn’t just a story of survival. It’s a story of victory in progress. Ukrainian forces have destroyed half of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using homemade naval drones and precision strikes. They’ve struck targets in Crimea with pinpoint accuracy and pushed Russia back on multiple fronts. This is a country fighting alone for freedom, and for democracy, against an authoritarian empire bent on conquest. And yet, somehow, Donald Trump and his allies are doing everything they can to rescue Vladimir Putin from the consequences of his failing war.

Let’s be clear: this war would end tomorrow if Russia just… you know…stopped firing. That’s not speculation — it’s fact. Ukraine didn’t invade anyone. It’s not trying to conquer Russian territory. The only reason this war continues is because Vladimir Putin insists on continuing it. A cease-fire doesn’t require “negotiations.” It requires one thing: Russia to stop its aggression.

But instead of holding Russia accountable, Trump has become Putin’s loudest advocate in the United States. He refuses to even say that Russia is the aggressor. He can't utter a sentence condemning the illegal invasion of a sovereign democracy. Why? Because in Trump’s world, standing up to a dictator doesn’t earn you applause — submission does. This isn’t foreign policy; it’s capitulation wrapped in cowardice.

Even more disturbing is the emerging chorus among Republicans willing to follow Trump off this cliff. Senator Marco Rubio, once a national security hawk, now says the United States might just “quit trying” to help end the war. What does that mean in practice? It means lifting sanctions. It means cutting off Ukraine’s lifeline. It means saving the Russian war machine just when it’s on the brink of breaking. Let that sink in: instead of backing the winning side — the democratic side — Rubio and others are openly floating a policy that would rescue Putin.

And rescue he needs. Russia has already lost nearly 800,000 troops to death or injury — a staggering toll that grows by over 1,000 casualties per day. Every ten days, Putin loses the equivalent of what the United States lost in twenty years of war in Afghanistan. This is unsustainable. Russia is hemorrhaging men, morale, and military equipment. And yet, instead of pressing that advantage, Trump wants to cut off aid, paralyze Ukraine’s defenses, and let Russia regroup.

Let me repeat what should be obvious to every patriotic American: Russia is the enemy. Russia is not a “rival.” It is not a “potential partner.” It is an aggressor that bombs hospitals, targets civilians, kidnaps children, and seeks to erase Ukraine as a nation. Supporting Ukraine isn’t “foreign charity.” It’s defending a front line of freedom, and it’s in our national interest.

You don’t have to love every detail of Ukrainian politics to understand what’s at stake. This is a battle between democracy and dictatorship — between a world governed by rules and one ruled by force. If we let Ukraine fall, we don’t just betray our values. We tell every authoritarian in the world that the United States no longer has the will to stand with its allies.

Ukraine is winning. Trump wants them to lose. And every American needs to ask why.

Because the answer says everything about who he is — and who we must never become.

