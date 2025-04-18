Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric's avatar
Eric
Apr 18

Ukraine needs to quietly and deliberately abandon the United States for help just rely on the Europeans all due to Rubio threatening to abandon negotiations today

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Ellen Brown's avatar
Ellen Brown
Apr 18

Adam you have so perfectly explained the situation. We are capitulating to every Russian lie. Everyone is so busy telling the naked emperor how beautiful his new clothes are, they have forgotten we are no longer respected in the world. Can you answer for us why Marco Rubio who used to be a semi-reasonable man is now all-in on this farce we call the U.S. government? Does Trump have scandalous photos of each & every one of these pathetic humans?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Adam Kinzinger and others
175 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture