A few days ago, Ukraine launched what might be remembered as one of the most devastating and daring operations of the war. Codenamed “Spider Web,” this wave of strikes obliterated or damaged over 40 Russian aircraft—including strategic bombers and likely two A-50 early warning planes, which are critical for coordinating Russian air operations and defending Moscow itself.

Let that sink in: Russia has now lost so many aircraft that it cannot simultaneously defend both the capital and the front lines. All of these aircraft are legitimate targets in war, and have been used to attack innocent civilians in Ukraine. These losses come on top of new strikes that crippled two major bridges vital to Russian supply lines, and a renewed assault on the Kerch Strait Bridge, Russia’s symbolic and logistical lifeline to Crimea.

This isn't a symbolic attack. This is a strategic turning point.

And for all the armchair analysts claiming Ukraine is stuck, here's a reality check: In March 2022, Russia occupied 30% of Ukraine. Today, it's around 19%. That’s not a stalemate. That’s a rollback of a third of the land Russia seized—and at immense cost.

Meanwhile, the front lines remain largely static, but that doesn’t mean Ukraine is idle. Far from it. Behind those lines, Ukraine is building a new kind of firepower: millions of first-person view (FPV) explosive drones—cheap, precise, and devastating. They’re redefining modern warfare. The age of massed tank columns is dead. This is asymmetric warfare, and Ukraine is mastering it. We would be wise to learn from them.

Donald Trump once looked Ukraine’s president in the eye in the Oval Office and told him he had “no cards.” Today, Ukraine is not just holding cards—they’re reshuffling the deck. While Russia scrambles to defend Belgorod, Crimea, and even Moscow itself, Ukraine is expanding the battlefield in every direction.

This new wave of strikes is a counteroffensive, whether traditional pundits want to call it that or not. Just like the successful operations that pushed Russia out of Kharkiv and Kherson, these attacks are breaking the back of Russia’s war machine. And more are coming.

The result? Putin now faces the decision of his lifetime. He can either keep grinding his military into dust in a war he cannot win—or he can sue for peace. But the idea that Ukraine needs to “negotiate” from a position of weakness is dead. Ukraine has the upper hand. The morale, the tactics, the drones, and now the reach. After all Russia has suffered over a million casualties.

And let’s be clear: Russia will not use nuclear weapons. They’ve threatened that a dozen times. It’s psychological warfare, not actual warfare. They know the consequences. Every time the West has stood firm, Russia has backed down. Every single time.

This war ends in one of two ways: with a weakened Putin begging for negotiations, or with a decisive Ukrainian victory backed by firm U.S. support. If we want it to end faster, we don’t foster “peace talks.” We accelerate Russia’s defeat. More air defense. More long-range missiles. More industrial support for Ukrainian drones. That’s how you shorten this war. With warfare now looking very different that the military we have, Ukraine could be our best ally in preparation for the next conflict. Perhaps we will be asking Ukraine for security guarantees.

Ukraine is not a victim state anymore. It’s a 21st-century arsenal of democracy. And it's showing us what it looks like when courage, creativity, and technology meet a brutal invader.

Now it’s up to us: Do we finish what Russia started—or leave victory on the table?

