Hey guys! Lot’s of videos of late, but tomorrow could be the most consequential day in post WW2 European security. I discuss the scenarios, as well as what needs to happen. After an embarrassing meeting with Putin, what is next?
Update Video: Tomorrow's Meeting with Zelensky
Aug 17, 2025
