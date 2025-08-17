Adam Kinzinger

Update Video: Tomorrow's Meeting with Zelensky

Adam Kinzinger
Aug 17, 2025
Hey guys! Lot’s of videos of late, but tomorrow could be the most consequential day in post WW2 European security. I discuss the scenarios, as well as what needs to happen. After an embarrassing meeting with Putin, what is next?

