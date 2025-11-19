Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Transcript

Video: Another Who Left MAGA

Miles Bruner worked for the GOP for a decade. But he finally had enough
Adam Kinzinger
Nov 19, 2025

In my mission to bring you stories of people leaving MAGA, I present Miles Bruner.

He spent over a decade helping Republicans win elections, raise money, and build power inside the GOP machine. But after Trump, January 6th, and years of rationalizing what he knew was wrong, Miles Bruner finally hit his breaking point and said, “Enough.”

In this conversation, I talk with Miles about:

• How he got pulled into Republican politics as a teenager in the Bush years

• What it was like working inside the GOP as Trump took over the party

• The rationalizations and compromises that kept him there for 12 years

• The moment he realized he could no longer stay with the GOP

• The role of extremist fundraising emails and texts in fueling radicalization

• How communities like Leaving MAGA and others are helping people walk away

Check out Miles’ manifesto announcing his departure: HERE

He’s also on Substack

Miles Bruner

Thank you for your support, and a special thanks to paid subscribers for helping to get these important stories out.

Enjoy, looking forward to your comments

