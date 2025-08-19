Video: From Jan 6 to redemption. Jason Riddle Tells His Real, and Raw, Story

Today’s conversation is one you won’t want to miss. My guest is Jason Riddle — a man whose name you might recognize from January 6th. But what makes Jason’s story powerful isn’t what happened that day, it’s what came after. He’s someone who hit rock bottom, faced the consequences, and then made the choice to turn his life around.

Jason rejected Donald Trump’s empty promises of pardons, fought to save his marriage, quit drinking, and is now building a better future for himself and his family. This is a story of accountability, redemption, and hope — proof that change is possible even in the darkest moments.

I highly recommend you listen to this one all the way through. It’s inspiring, it’s honest, and it reminds us all that no one is beyond the chance to start again.

Stay tuned for the ask me anything with leaving MAGA’s Rich Logis, next week!

