Video: I Interview Steve Pink, The Director of The Last Republican

Hey everyone! As you know The Last Republican is out, and blowing away the charts. I would encourage you to watch it if you have not yet, its on demand on Amazon, Apple TV, Google, Youtube TV, Itunes etc. (I have zero financial interest in the film, I’m just the subject…but I’m very proud of it.)

Anyway, a voice you hear a lot, and rarely see, is the director and my genuine friend Steve Pink. The interactions you see between us in the movie are real, and we discuss this as well as much more. I also reveal the most emotional part for me, and get emotional revealing it.

Hope you enjoy the interview as much as I did!



Have a great weekend.

Adam

