Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
96
121

Video Interruption

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Oct 14, 2025
96
121
Share
Transcript

Here is the article I’m referring to:

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/10/14/private-chat-among-young-gop-club-members-00592146

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture