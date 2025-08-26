Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Video: Interview With Gun Violence Survivor and Gen Z Whisperer Cameron Kasky

Adam Kinzinger
Aug 26, 2025
Hey everyone! I’m writing this from Croatia, I will be here for this week. That doesn’t mean the Substack takes a break though!

Last week I sat down with Cameron Kasky, a gun violence survivor from the Parkland school shooting and co-host of the Bulwarks FY pod, focusing on Gen Z trends and challenges.

We discuss why young men particularly are finding their way to Donald Trump, and what needs to happen to stem that bleeding, among many other things. I hope you enjoy it! Language warning if you’re listening with children.

And next week stay tuned for the AMA with Rich Logis. We delayed it one week.

Discussion about this video

