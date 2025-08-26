Video: Interview With Gun Violence Survivor and Gen Z Whisperer Cameron Kasky

Hey everyone! I’m writing this from Croatia, I will be here for this week. That doesn’t mean the Substack takes a break though!

Last week I sat down with Cameron Kasky, a gun violence survivor from the Parkland school shooting and co-host of the Bulwarks FY pod, focusing on Gen Z trends and challenges.

We discuss why young men particularly are finding their way to Donald Trump, and what needs to happen to stem that bleeding, among many other things. I hope you enjoy it! Language warning if you’re listening with children.

And next week stay tuned for the AMA with Rich Logis. We delayed it one week.

