Video: Reminder Time, We Got This, We Will Be OK!

The work will seem easy in the rear view mirror
Adam Kinzinger
Aug 07, 2025
Hey everyone. On today’s article I noticed a lot of comments of hopelessness, and I must confess I was struck with the same feeling initially. One of the tightrope’s I walk on here is wanting to point out the problems, while at the same time not wanting to exhaust and discourage us. My hope is, ultimately, that we can both see the darkness and remember there is light. Similar to watching horror films though, sometimes you need to interrupt a streak with something light hearted or true. We reflect in our hearts what our head consumes.

So, I wanted to remind us again that we are fighting for a just cause, we’ve never failed yet, and the sacrifice is both worth it, and much easier than previous generations. Let’s keep this all in perspective. Let’s stay in this fight together. We’ve got this, and in hindsight the victory will make the work look light.

Please share this with anyone else who needs it.

All the best,

Adam

