Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
106
220

Video Update: The Generals and the Shutdown

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Oct 01, 2025
106
220
Share
Transcript

I’m in DC until tomorrow evening, but wanted to give you some thoughts on the Generals confab and the government shutdown. Hope everyone is well!

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture