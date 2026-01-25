Video With Adam and Zach: A Bad Shooting in Minneapolis

In this episode, Zach Hunter and I spend most of our time on the shooting in Minneapolis yesterday—what we know, what we don’t, and why it matters. A federal agent killed a 37-year-old ICU nurse during an immigration enforcement operation, and the facts are sickening, with video, witnesses, and officials telling very different stories. It’s already sparked protests, political backlash, and urgent questions about federal power, accountability, and the rules of engagement inside American cities.

From there, we briefly touch on Kash Patel and his insanity. And finally, we discuss Davos—and Trump embarrassing himself and us.

This episode isn’t about hot takes. It’s about understanding how power is exercised, how narratives are built, and what happens when domestic crises and global perception collide.

