There’s something deeply unsettling about watching the official social media accounts of the White House turn war into entertainment.

Over the past several days the administration has been posting hype videos about the conflict with Iran—videos that splice together real footage of missile strikes with clips from movies, video games, and internet memes. One of them ends with the phrase “flawless victory,” lifted from the video game Mortal Kombat. Another overlays the “WASTED” graphic from Grand Theft Auto over footage of explosions. Others mix combat footage with Hollywood clips and viral internet trends.

This isn’t just a bad look. It’s immature.

Let me be clear about something: in the military, hype videos exist. Units make them. Air crews share them. Infantry units watch them before missions. They’re part of building morale among people whose job is to execute a mission. When you’re a young lieutenant or a pilot getting ready to fly into a dangerous environment, that kind of energy can help sharpen focus and build camaraderie.

But the White House is not a squadron ready room.

Leadership—especially civilian leadership—has a completely different responsibility. Their job is not to hype the fight. Their job is to weigh the consequences of it.

They are supposed to be thinking about diplomacy. Alliances. Long-term strategy. Civilian casualties. Escalation risks. The stability of the region. The lives of American service members who may be asked to execute the orders they give.

And they are supposed to communicate the gravity of those decisions to the American people.

Instead, what we’re getting looks like a social media account run by someone trying to win the internet for the day.

Part of this is generational. We now have a political culture that has been raised in the meme era. A generation that grew up watching war through video games, movie franchises, and viral clips. For many Americans, war is something they see on a screen rather than something they experience in their communities.

But war isn’t Call of Duty.

War means Americans coming home in flag-draped coffins. War means families getting a knock on the door at 2 a.m. War means pilots who carry the weight of every strike they make for the rest of their lives.

Even in the early days of this conflict, American service members have already been killed. And yet the official communication strategy of the White House seems designed not to explain the stakes of the conflict—but to troll people on the internet.

That tells you something about how they see the presidency.

The country should be unified during moments like this. Even people who disagree about the policy can usually agree that war is serious business. Instead, we’re watching the administration treat it like another front in the culture war.

It’s the governing style of a comment section.

But the memes are only part of the problem.

The bigger issue is that the administration still hasn’t clearly explained the mission.

I was on CNN yesterday with David Axelrod and Scott Jennings discussing the war. Scott, doing what Scott does, was defending Trump. His argument was that the objective is to degrade Iran’s military capabilities—its navy, its missile forces, and its ability to project power beyond its borders.

If that’s the mission, fine. Reasonable people can debate that strategy. Military planners have spent decades thinking about exactly that kind of deterrence problem.

But that’s not the message the administration has been sending.

The rhetoric has bounced all over the place. One day it’s regime change. The next it’s retaliation for an alleged assassination attempt against Trump. The next it’s something else entirely.

That’s not how serious war planning works.

The American military doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to the American people. And the American people deserve to know what the mission actually is.

In the military we talk constantly about the importance of a clear end state. What does success look like? What conditions need to exist for the mission to be considered complete? Right now it’s hard to see that clarity from the White House.

Instead it feels like the president is setting himself up to declare victory whenever it’s politically convenient. Maybe when oil prices spike even more. Maybe when polling shifts…even more. Maybe simply when he gets bored and decides it’s time to move on to the next political fight.

That’s not strategy. That’s improvisation.

If the United States is going to commit military power against a country like Iran, the American people deserve more than memes and shifting talking points.

They deserve seriousness. They deserve honesty.

And above all, they deserve a president who understands that war isn’t content.

It’s responsibility.

