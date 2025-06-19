Note: I have included at the bottom, an audio embed of me reading this article. It’s available for everyone but eventually will be for paid subscribers if this is something people want. Please let me know in the comments if this is a beneficial addition.

I’ve seen a lot of threats to America in my lifetime—some on the battlefield, others in the halls of Congress. But what we’re facing now with artificial intelligence is something different. It’s not just a new tool. It’s a new battlefield. And we don’t get to sit this one out.

AI is already reshaping national security in real time. From autonomous weapons systems and cyber warfare to information operations and battlefield logistics, this isn’t science fiction. It’s the next evolution of power projection. And while we argue about regulations and political motives, our adversaries—China and Russia—are plowing full speed ahead.

We should absolutely be cautious with this technology. But caution is not the same as surrender. The world doesn’t pause just because we do.

The China-Russia AI Alliance: Authoritarianism with Code

Let’s be blunt: China isn’t using AI to make funny cat videos. They’re using it to build a surveillance state so powerful that it’s tough to comprehend. They are developing autonomous drones that can target dissent. They’re using facial recognition to crush free speech and track every citizen’s movement. Now imagine that same infrastructure exported—through military sales or Belt-and-Road-style surveillance partnerships—to Africa, Latin America, or Southeast Asia. Imagine how that can embolden and solidify dictatorships worldwide.

Russia, meanwhile, has deployed AI-enabled information operations designed to destabilize democracies. Think troll farms, now turbocharged. Their goal isn’t just to lie—it’s to make truth irrelevant. We have plenty of experience with that in our politics. And if we let them define this new information space, we lose without a shot fired.

America Can’t Lead from the Back

Here at home, we’re stuck in the same place we always get stuck: polarized gridlock. On one end, you’ve got people terrified of AI doing anything, even helping secure a power grid. On the other, you’ve got folks who want zero guardrails and believe the market will magically sort out existential risk. These are your tech oligarchs who know no matter what, they will be fine and rich. Both are wrong.

We need a third path: pro-innovation, pro-democracy, and ruthlessly focused on outpacing authoritarian adversaries. That means robust investment in AI for defense and homeland security. That means recruiting top talent to government. That means working with allies to create shared norms and standards—before China does.

If we don’t lead, they will. Unfortunately, I think it’s safe to assume that the next few years under this administration will be lost time. But thinking about this now is essential for the next generation.

AI Is a Moral Choice—and We Can Still Win

Let me be clear: the dangers of AI are real. Deepfakes. Autonomous weapons. Systems making life-or-death decisions without human oversight. We need serious ethical frameworks. We need oversight. But we also need urgency.

Because here’s the truth no one wants to say out loud: a world where China dominates AI is more dangerous than the technology itself. A world where Putin’s regime can shape global perception in real time is a world where democracy dies in broadband speed.

The United States still has the edge. We have the talent. We have the values. We have allies. But leadership is a choice—and right now, we’re hesitating while others are advancing.

Let’s Lead Like It Matters

I’ve flown missions where hesitation got people killed. The same principle applies here.

We need:

A unified national strategy on AI and national security.

Investment in AI research tied to democratic values.

Stronger public-private partnerships to bring innovation into the Pentagon without endless red tape.

International alliances that push back against surveillance authoritarianism and disinformation warfare.

This isn’t about fear. It’s about resolve.

China and Russia aren’t waiting for us to figure it out. So we’d better get moving.

