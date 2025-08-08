Adam Kinzinger

Weekend Video: Aug 8, 2025

Aug 08, 2025
Hey everyone! The weekend video for paid subscribers covers the happenings this week to include Ukraine, don’t forget Epstein, the Fed appointment, ICE, and much more!

I hope everyone has a great weekend. I have a nice interview coming next week with Dan Osborn, Independent candidate for US Senate in Nebraska!

Adam

