Weekend Video: June 14, 2025

Jun 14, 2025
This weekend’s video for paid subscribers covers a lot—because a lot is happening. I discuss the shocking incident involving Senator Alex Padilla and the Department of Homeland Security, where federal agents tackled and detained a sitting U.S. Senator in Los Angeles. It was an outrageous moment that reminds us how thin the line is between democracy and …

