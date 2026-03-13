The weekend video for paid subscribers is here! Hope everyone has an amazing weekend!
Adam
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Weekend Video: March 13, 2026
Mar 13, 2026
∙ Paid
The weekend video for paid subscribers is here! Hope everyone has an amazing weekend!
Adam Kinzinger Podcast
I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
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