Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Weekend Video (March 6, 2026)

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Mar 06, 2026
∙ Paid

The weekend is here… and it’s time for your weekend video! Iran and Noem are the hot topics. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber if you can, and Monday I’ll have an announcement regarding the added perks!

Have a great weekend, and be sure to get your “No Kings” rally gear at Wear Them Out Products, HERE: CLICK HERE

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Adam Kinzinger.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture