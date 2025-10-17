Weekend Video: October 18, 2025

Hey everyone. This weekend video for paid subscribers is longer than usual, because of the insanity. Also, just after recording this I learned of Trump’s commutation of George Santos’ sentence. The corruption is astounding. Here is a short video on that as well:
I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?
