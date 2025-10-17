Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Weekend Video: October 18, 2025

Adam Kinzinger
Oct 17, 2025
Hey everyone. This weekend video for paid subscribers is longer than usual, because of the insanity. Also, just after recording this I learned of Trump’s commutation of George Santos’ sentence. The corruption is astounding. Here is a short video on that as well:

