Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
107
109

Weekend Video: September 20, 2025

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Sep 20, 2025
∙ Paid
107
109
Share

Hey everyone! Just got back from NYC, and the weekend video for paid subscribers is here! I hope everyone has a great weekend and is ready to come back and defend the First Amendment together.

Share

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture