Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Holst-Grubbe's avatar
David Holst-Grubbe
25m

If you believe as we do that MAGA fails without FOX;

Eviscerate FOX. Deny them ad $ by denying the ad buying company CEO and execs bonuses. For example Home Depot. Boycott them for a full fiscal quarter. Get all on line influencers to post every day for the entire time. See how fast CEO’s stop buying ads - do only ONE brand - do it implacably for an entire quarter. See how quickly you become the new sheriff in town and how fast other CEO’s quit buying ads. See how fast FOX changes content. All they care about is $. Oh - and next generation FOX CEO will be a decent human being if you do this.

Details matter. Talk to me. See Target and Tesla for examples.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joan Donaldson's avatar
Joan Donaldson
17m

Thank you. I'm a Gold Star Mother who will gather with my family to watch a parade. Ut's too painful to listen to taps at the cemetery. I would like to point out that on Thursday, Governor Whitmer of Michigan hosted a Gold Star Family Luncheon to honor the fallen, so there are elected official who care about our losses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture