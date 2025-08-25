(Author’s note. As a retired Guardsman, I’m very passionate about this. The Guard needs to be war ready, but the President CANNOT be allowed to turn the Guard against its own people. Please watch my just released Youtube video about this CLICK HERE, and I read the article out loud…find that recording at the end.)

Most Americans think of the National Guard as their state’s own force — the governor’s troops who show up for hurricanes, floods, or riots. That’s true, but it’s only half the story. The Guard is also tied directly into the federal military system. And under current law, the President can “federalize” the Guard — take it away from the governor and place it under federal command — even if the governor objects. Is this really ok, especially when that guard meant to protect a state can be turned against its own citizens against their wishes?

This power comes from the Constitution’s “militia clauses,” which let Congress set rules for calling the militia into federal service. Over time, the courts have upheld that power. In a 1990 case called Perpich v. Department of Defense, the Supreme Court said Congress can use the Guard for training and even overseas deployment without asking a governor’s permission. In plain English: Washington is in charge when it wants to be.

But here’s the problem. The Second Amendment doesn’t just protect the right to own a firearm. It also talks about “a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.” The Framers believed that free states needed their own armed citizen force as a check on federal power. If that militia can be grabbed by the President at any time, is it really independent anymore?

The Founders feared a strong standing army that answered only to the executive. That’s why they imagined state militias as a balance of power. Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story once wrote that the militia was “the natural defence of a free country” — a safeguard against rulers who might try to go too far. But in practice, state militias no longer exist as the Founders imagined. They are National Guard units that can be turned into federal troops at a moment’s notice.

For decades, this tension was brushed aside. Presidents usually federalized the Guard for clear reasons — war, major disasters, or national emergencies. Governors and presidents generally worked together, so nobody pressed the issue. But today, when trust in institutions is shaky and executive power is more openly abused, the question can’t be ignored.

If the Guard can be taken over by Washington whenever it wants, then the “militia” that the Second Amendment promised the states — and the people — isn’t really there. That undercuts not just state sovereignty, but the deeper principle that the people themselves should have a defense outside of federal control.

This isn’t a call for chaos or disbanding the Guard. It’s a call to revisit the balance. If we take the Constitution seriously, then it may be time for the courts to rethink whether the president’s power to federalize the Guard has gone too far. The Second Amendment isn’t only about the right to own a rifle — it’s also about the right of the people to keep a true militia. Without that, one of our oldest safeguards against tyranny risks becoming an empty phrase. Perhaps we limit the ability of a President to turn the guard against its own citizens. That makes plenty of sense.

1× 0:00 -3:05

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Share