Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stelladona's avatar
Stelladona
3h

They are not trained agents they are J6 pardoned folks who note have a job and they are nasty

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Brendan Brinkman's avatar
Brendan Brinkman
3h

Trust In ICE ACT: A bill outlawing the concealment of faces during law enforcement activities. The bill further establishes a tribunal for determination of continued eligibility for employment, or government funded support based on potential illegal acts during any current or prior administration. The tribunal shall have complete discretion to withhold current or past compensation and make recommendations for further penalties based on a majority vote of the tribunal. The tribunal members shall be comprised of members of Congress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
182 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture