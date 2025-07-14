The controversy now raging over the so-called Jeffrey Epstein files isn’t going to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. But it could sap enthusiasm among Donald Trump’s supporters — and when combined with his record, that spells real trouble for Republicans in the 2026 Congressional elections.

Let’s be clear: the Epstein issue matters. Convicted of sex crimes against a minor in 2009, Epstein mingled with a who’s who of the rich and powerful — Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and yes, Donald Trump. In 2019, facing similar charges, Epstein died in jail of an apparent suicide. MAGA world smelled a cover-up, and their suspicions only deepened when Biden’s Justice Department ruled out foul play.

Trump saw Epstein for what he is in MAGA circles: a symbol of elite corruption to be exploited into office again. That resentment — toward professors, scientists, tech billionaires, media moguls — is real. It’s fueled by a sense that “experts” lord over everyday Americans with arrogance and disdain, and even use people…even the children. Trump tapped into that anger during his 2024 campaign, and his allies pushed even harder once he was in office. Senator Marsha Blackburn hyped Epstein’s supposed “sex trafficking rings.” Trump lawyer Alina Habba predicted the Epstein files would trigger prosecutions of “rapists.”

But after months of MAGA hype, Attorney General Pam Bondi delivered a report that offered no proof of a trafficking ring, celebrity scandal, or murder. Worse, a jailhouse video included with the report appeared to be missing a minute. Bondi blamed a timestamp glitch. MAGA media — and conspiracy theorists — weren’t buying it.

A lackluster report. A missing minute of footage. An online uproar. It’s all very real. And as MAGA influencers fan the flames, one voice — Steve Bannon — is warning about the political fallout. Bannon claims that if just 10 percent of MAGA loyalists lose faith, Republicans could lose 40 seats in 2026.

Bannon’s half right. The GOP will lose — but not because of Epstein. They’ll lose because voters reject Trump’s policies. Whether it’s tariffs, taxes, budget cuts, or immigration, Republicans are on the wrong side of the polls.

Take immigration. Trump’s federal crackdowns — carried out by masked officers — feel like a fascist operation. People are being arrested at home, at work, even on sidewalks, then detained in squalid facilities, denied basic rights, and deported with little accountability. Sixty-two percent of Americans disapprove. Support for reducing immigration has plummeted from 55 percent in 2024 to just 30 percent today.

Trump’s tariff threats have rattled consumers worried about higher prices and empty Walmart shelves. Poll after poll shows a majority opposed.

And then there’s the “One Big Beautiful Bill” — the deficit-busting tax cuts and deep slashes to education, food assistance, and more. As voters learned what was in it, opposition soared. By the time Trump signed it, 53 percent were against it.

Finally, there’s Trump himself. On Inauguration Day, he had majority approval. Now, 54 percent disapprove — worse than any president since Bill Clinton. And as Trump’s budget cuts hit home, his numbers will drop even further.

In sixteen months, when Americans choose who controls Congress, they won’t be thinking about Jeffrey Epstein. They’ll be thinking about their lives, their country, and the man leading it. The GOP will lose — bigly — and it won’t have much to do with Epstein.

Share