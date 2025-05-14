Hey you all. I get asked alot if I’m worried about the nuclear threats Russia makes in Ukraine. I’m not, because bluffing is their favorite pasttime and only works if we let it. Here is my latest youtube video explaining. As always please like and subscribe so it gets broader reach!
Discussion about this post
Great commentary as always, and I agree with you. Putin is evil enough to deploy nuclear weapons, but he’s not stupid.
I hope you’re right on this. The differences between past threats and the current one are 1): nuclear weaponry is more advanced
and 2) Trump appears more than willing to allow Putin to do whatever it wants.