When the enemy of democracy and decency is calling from inside the house—declaring allegiance becomes a moral choice, not a partisan calculation. The recent disclosure of emails from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein forces exactly that choice into the open. One of the emails, sent in April 2011 to Ghislaine Maxwell, reads: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him … he has never once been mentioned.” In a separate message years later to author Michael Wolff, Epstein writes, “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” The implications are unmistakable: the man who built his political brand on virtue, strength, and protection of children now ranks as not just complicit in proximity, but intimately tied by allegations of knowledge, presence, and silence.

It would be easy to dismiss this as yet another attack from one side of the corridor against the other. The White House quickly labeled these disclosures a “fake narrative to smear” the president. But what is at stake here isn’t politics—it’s the protection of children, the rule of law, and the question of whether any man, regardless of office or ideology, is above accountability. Because to lie—and especially to remain silent—in the face of abuse is to choose the side of the predator.

Consider the facts we do know: Epstein’s house, where underage girls were trafficked and abused, is the same house where the email claims the president “spent hours” with one of the victims. Epstein’s own language—“that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump”—suggests a silent partner, someone who knew but refused or failed to speak. And then there is the birthday book: as documented, in the volume celebrating Epstein’s 50th, a letter purportedly from Donald J. Trump included a drawing of a young woman and the phrase “our LITTLE secret.” Denial will not erase memory.

Add to the mix the curious chess moves behind the scenes. Maxwell—the woman who recruited and procured minors for Epstein’s trafficking network and one of the few people still alive who could indict Trump—has been transferred from a high-security facility to a prison camp with “concierge service.” One cannot avoid the political optics of who gets comfortable treatment while the public is told “nothing to see here.” The leadership of the GOP is actively threatening any member of Congress who signs the discharge petition that would force a vote to expose the full Epstein files. Meanwhile, earlier this year the FBI was directed to count the number of times Trump’s name appeared in the records. All of this suggests the door to a sweeping scandal remains firmly ajar.

So what does it mean when a man who ran on “law and order,” “family values,” and the protection of children is confronted with evidence that he may have been intimately tied—through proximity, knowledge, and silence—to one of the worst sex traffickers in history? It means the rest of us must choose. Do we stay silent because the man in question hates the people we hate? Do we swap our convictions for convenience? Or do we side with the victims, the children, the truth?

Because make no mistake: opposition to anyone involved with this predator is not business as usual. It is neither left nor right. It is human. If you claim to stand for children, for the vulnerable, for the rule of law, you must demand answers, accountability, and transparency. To defend the predator—or to defend someone who knowingly associated with, benefited from, or ignored the predator—is to betray those values.

There is no safe corner in this fight. If you care about the ability of our democracy to self-correct, if you care about children who were hidden, abused, silenced, then you must refuse the political convenience of “he hates them so I’ll back him anyway.” Because in the end the only victims who get buried by partisan convenience are the children. And the only side worth standing on is the side of the vulnerable.

If you read this and feel uncomfortable, that discomfort is not a sign you’re wrong. It might be the sign you’re waking up. We can accept nothing less than a full release of the files, unredacted and comprehensive—a full accounting of every name, every payment, every hour spent, every silence maintained. Why else guard the records if not to hide the truth?

This isn’t about bringing down a president. It is about saving our moral compass. It is about deciding whether, when the predator crosses the line, we all run. Are we going to turn back to the children then, or stand in front of them?

If this matters to you—if integrity matters—then you owe it to the surviving victims and the children yet unborn to demand the truth. Not because of politics. Because of humanity.

