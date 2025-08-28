Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

I agree especially with the sentiment that this will require accountability from the men who buy into Trumpism and this mentality. They need introspection more than anything. When they aren’t succeeding, they revert to blame on others - immigrants, women, minorities, the homeless - rather than figure out why they are failing. I think that is a loser mentality right away. Women are succeeding where these men aren’t because they are accountable and forward-thinking (same for immigrants). A major mindset shift is needed for them before any change can happen!

Adam, I agree with your ending statement that a nation that loses its men, fails. All adults, men and women alike, feeling hopeful about their lives and their future, are necessary to support a thriving society. It’s the balance that is so important. Neither should feel subservient to the other nor be afforded less of everything this country has to offer. I also would add your name to your list of men who show real strength and integrity. You offer some very practical ideas that could be implemented to begin to address these issues. I think the most pivotal is the education aspect. However, that would probably require funding which in this present administration that is highly unlikely. Instead, they’re spending our taxpayer dollars on hiring an additional 10,000 ICE agents, many of whom will be those broken men you speak of. So, how’s that going to work out? I see disaster on the horizon.

If I didn’t know better, this piece sounds a little like a plank in your platform for future “throwing your hat in the ring”. I urge you to consider where you can be most effective for your family and this country. We desperately need you in office somewhere. Keep speaking truth, we’re listening.

