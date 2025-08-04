Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Non Emergency But Important Video: ICE Facilities

Adam Kinzinger
Aug 04, 2025
Good evening. This morning I saw yet another video of a member of Congress demanding entry into an ICE holding facility, and being denied. On top of that, yet again they refused to even identify themselves to the Congressman.

These are important, but they can do so much more… like taking this through the court system. I explain the role of Congress here in demanding oversight, and why I think this is absolutely more than a stunt, it’s essential.

Have a great evening and thanks again for being a subscriber!

Adam

