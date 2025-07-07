Mysterious and secretive, Palantir Technologies may be the most important company you’ve never heard of. One of its core missions is to help governments collect and analyze vast amounts of data—on their own citizens and on foreigners. Now, it’s poised to supercharge the Trump administration’s surveillance power. And one top White House official, Stephen Miller, is already profiting from it personally—because he owns stock in the company.

Under the terms of new federal contracts, Palantir will help the administration consolidate data on virtually every person in the country. Ever paid taxes? Filed for Social Security? Used the federal healthcare system? Served in the military or accessed Veterans Affairs? In the past, that data was kept in silos to protect your privacy. Soon, government bureaucrats will be able to see all of it—at once.

With this Big Brother-level visibility, Miller—Trump’s deputy chief of staff and point man on immigration—will gain a powerful new tool to pursue immigrants of all kinds. Can this system be abused to harass critics and reward loyalists? Absolutely. I’d be shocked if it isn’t.

The Trump administration has long considered Palantir a friend. The relationship began in 2016 when co-founder Peter Thiel became the first Silicon Valley billionaire to back Trump with big donations. Thiel even spoke at the Republican National Convention. Miller, then and now, was a trusted Trump insider.

Ever alert to personal opportunity, Miller bought Palantir stock before the contract was announced. Since then, the value has jumped 15%, reaching an all-time high. According to his financial disclosure forms, Miller owns up to $250,000 in shares. Should he cash out, he could walk away with a handsome profit.

None of this surprises me. Miller is a calculating, self-serving operator, infamous for lying, conspiracy-mongering, and always taking the low road. He has falsely claimed that Trump’s Capitol attackers were denied due process and has played a central role in the administration’s brutal immigration crackdown—including masked federal agents snatching people off city streets.

Despite his family’s refugee roots, Miller has built a career out of cruelty toward the vulnerable. At 39, he’s spent nearly his entire adult life pursuing power and saying whatever it takes to get ahead. He gets away with it because he’s Trump’s most loyal servant—mimicking his boss’s arrogance, shamelessness, and appetite for grift.

Miller’s profiteering from Palantir stock is not an aberration. It’s a feature of the Trump era. Like the president and his family—who’ve made millions through crypto schemes, media deals, real estate, and pay-to-play access—Miller is cashing in on public power for private gain. He’s following the family blueprint.

The truth is, Miller’s identity as the ultimate Trump man is now complete. There will be no consequences. No shame. And if I had to guess, his only regret is that he didn’t buy more shares.

P.S. The Palantir–Trumpland web extends even further. Peter Thiel was the early Silicon Valley mentor to Vice President J.D. Vance. After law school, Vance was brought under Thiel’s wing—who later poured millions into Vance’s Senate race. Their alliance remains strong, binding Palantir ever tighter to the seat of power.

