Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dianne's avatar
Dianne
5h

The moron is a useful idiot for miller and his ilk, the ones who wrote Project 2025, their playbook. Just listening to him speak and reading his posts, he is sliding quickly into dementia. Why isn’t the media reporting that? What do they have on the media that makes them afraid? And what about Congress? A bunch of sycophants. If Dems did any of these cruel things rethugs would be screaming!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Ellen Brown's avatar
Ellen Brown
5h

Is any of this surprising? The march to an autocratic oligarchy continues. Is that even a thing or is this country inventing new ways to announce a dictator? Rep Tom Suozzi of NY on Face The Nation yesterday made some of the first logical statements I’ve heard from a Democrat. Their voices need to be louder or this country will be in a shameful state on our 250th birthday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture