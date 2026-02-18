The War Behind the War: Intelligence Decides Everything

Today’s guest spent nearly a quarter century living in the part of the world most Americans only see in headlines. War zones, fragile governments, terrorist networks, rival intelligence services — the places where decisions don’t just shape policy, they shape whether people live or die.

Edward Bogan served more than two decades as a CIA operations officer, including multiple tours as Chief of Station and Chief of Base across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, and Europe. He worked with partner services, ran counterterrorism missions, and watched firsthand how wars actually unfold — not on cable news panels, but on the ground where consequences are immediate and mistakes are permanent.

So today we’re not doing speculation. We’re not doing Twitter geopolitics. We’re talking about how intelligence really works, what we learned from twenty years of war, and what the world looks like right now — especially Ukraine, Russia, and the new era of warfare.

If you’re interested in his post service, service…check out his non profit at statesofexception.org

I’m Adam Kinzinger, and this is a conversation with former CIA officer Ed Bogan.

