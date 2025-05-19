Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly's avatar
Kelly
9hEdited

OK, us GenXers might be made of tough stuff, but what the hell explains the Cruzes, Musks, and Hawleys? No fun during the 90s? Not enough hugs? Not enough bullying? Lead poisoning?

I mean, some of our cohort sucks out loud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Adam Kinzinger and others
Burke's avatar
Burke
9h

Every tweet sounds like a spoiled child.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
169 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture