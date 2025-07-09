Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MBSING's avatar
MBSING
9h

Is there anyone, any group, or anything that is putting together a comprehensive plan to combat this P 2025?

I feel exhausted from all sorts of individuals and organizations begging for $$. I would very much like to see actual blueprints for retrieval of this country starting THE MOMENT a majority is sworn in. All parties opposing this takeover MUST GET TOGETHER AND COORDINATE ALL EFFORTS AND DISPENSE WITH PARTISAN POLITICS, and work HARD to develop a new vision that precludes the BS and expense of what used to be the norm for political challenges. Now is not the time for that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
Sam Atkinson's avatar
Sam Atkinson
9h

Comment on this, We need a Reformer in Office the likes of Teddy Roosevelt to clean house of Corruption, in the Supreme Courts, money buying politicians, Churches buying politicians, and the influence of TV Billionaires over the working man.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies by Adam Kinzinger and others
372 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam Kinzinger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture