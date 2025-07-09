Hey everyone! First off, we’re back from vacation…had a nice time and ready to rock and roll.
Secondarily on a more serious note: I have been informed that there is someone out there pretending to be my mom, and reaching out to people engaging in conversation with the ultimate goal, seemingly, of asking for money. This has been a recurring thing from ever since I was first in politics, at first pretending to be me. Just know, my mom is not reaching out to anyone unsolicited and having conversations. So if you’ve been approached, please let me know and break off conversation.
It’s time for our quarterly ask me anything! Please put your questions in the comments, and in a week or so I will aggregate as many as possible and answer them! The answers will be partially free and partially behind a paywall. Thanks again for all your support!
And a moment of zen:
Is there anyone, any group, or anything that is putting together a comprehensive plan to combat this P 2025?
I feel exhausted from all sorts of individuals and organizations begging for $$. I would very much like to see actual blueprints for retrieval of this country starting THE MOMENT a majority is sworn in. All parties opposing this takeover MUST GET TOGETHER AND COORDINATE ALL EFFORTS AND DISPENSE WITH PARTISAN POLITICS, and work HARD to develop a new vision that precludes the BS and expense of what used to be the norm for political challenges. Now is not the time for that.
Comment on this, We need a Reformer in Office the likes of Teddy Roosevelt to clean house of Corruption, in the Supreme Courts, money buying politicians, Churches buying politicians, and the influence of TV Billionaires over the working man.