Hey everyone! First off, we’re back from vacation…had a nice time and ready to rock and roll.

Secondarily on a more serious note: I have been informed that there is someone out there pretending to be my mom, and reaching out to people engaging in conversation with the ultimate goal, seemingly, of asking for money. This has been a recurring thing from ever since I was first in politics, at first pretending to be me. Just know, my mom is not reaching out to anyone unsolicited and having conversations. So if you’ve been approached, please let me know and break off conversation.

It’s time for our quarterly ask me anything! Please put your questions in the comments, and in a week or so I will aggregate as many as possible and answer them! The answers will be partially free and partially behind a paywall. Thanks again for all your support!

And a moment of zen:

Share