Time For Ask Me Anything!
Paid Subscriber Edition
I’m home now, which means it’s time for the paid subscriber “ask me anything.” I’d stress today that military/war questions and political questions are probable what most folks are interested in. Let’s have at it, and I’ll post the responses in a video soon!
Adam
Have you thought of running for President in 2028 under a different party?
Why has no one brought articles of impeachment against the Dumbass in Chief? Why do they continue to let him defy the law and our Constitution?