I know I wasn’t going to discuss Iran to give you a break, but good news happened. Iran responded by firing some missiles that were intercepted, and has seemed to make it clear their retaliation is over. It’s in their interest to de-escalate, and I think this conflict will de-escalate.

Take a deep breath, regardless of your feeling of the strike I believe we are coming out the other side.

Have a nice Monday,

Adam

